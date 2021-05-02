Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A warm front moved through overnight, ushering in an even warmer day today! However, because it will still remain close to the area, an isolated shower/t'storm is possible this evening/overnight. The chance will be primarily north of I-94. Outside of the slight rain chance, the majority of Sunday will be dry with some sunshine and temperatures around 80. Showers and storms are more likely area-wide by Monday morning. An unsettled pattern with showers and storms will start off next week both Monday and Tuesday, but drier air will work in for the remainder of the week with cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with a few showers/storms developing in the evening/overnight into Monday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated shower/storm possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers, mainly during the morning. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

