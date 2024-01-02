Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with chilly temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy New Year, West Michigan! December 2023 ended as the second least snowiest on record with 1.3" of snow. Today brings partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Factoring in the strong breeze, feels-like temperatures will be below freezing at times. Bundle up! Forecast models hint at the potential for some light snow by Wednesday. However, any accumulation will be under an inch. There are also indications that we could start seeing a pattern change next week into mid-month with sharply colder temperatures and better snow accumulation chances. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest-west at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with light wintry mix possible. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow shower chances. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance off light snow. Highs in the mid 30s.

