Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds along with hot and humid temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Monday was the hottest day of 2024! The HEAT ADVISORY continues through Friday evening. Today through Saturday will be back in the lower 90s and feels like temperatures once again pushing the upper 90s. Early this morning will be very mild in the middle 70s, with a mix of sun and clouds. Pop-up shower and storm chances are possible through Saturday, with the best chance being on Friday. A cold front finally arrives on Sunday bringing better chances for showers and storms, as well as much more refreshing air to end the weekend dropping temps back into the 80s. Stay alert and cool while being safe in this heat with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees! Wednesday has already been declared a Clean Air Action Day for several counties.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a better chance for showers and storms. "Cooler" temps with daytime highs only pushing the lower 80s.

