Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mix of cloud cover is around this morning, keeping temperatures relatively mild in the upper 20s. More sunshine returns this afternoon with continued seasonably chilly temperatures in the upper 30s. Clouds will slowly thicken up on Thursday and our next system we are tracking will arrive Thursday night into Friday. This system has the potential to bring additional light snow accumulations to West Michigan on the order of a dusting to perhaps an inch of snow. Saturday will be our coldest day of the week with highs only in the 20s along with lake effect snow chances. Temperatures rebound heading into next week pushing back into the upper 40s by Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Morning clouds as a weak cold front passes through the state, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Evening/night light snow possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Morning light snow south, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Another inch or so may fall. Colder too! Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube