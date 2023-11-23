Today's Forecast: Mild temperatures with partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Happy Thanksgiving! Today we can expect partly cloudy skies as highs reaching the middle 40s. We continue with calm conditions on Friday with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. For the end of the week into the weekend, daytime highs drop quickly into the 30s. Light, snow shower chances arrive on Sunday with our next weather system that could bring lingering lake effect snow showers into the early part of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY / THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder too. Highs in the middle/upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a rain/snow mix, but mainly snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube