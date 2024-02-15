Today's Forecast: Messy A.M. commute, dry this afternoon

The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A mix of rain, snow, and some patchy freezing rain will plague our morning commute across the area today. About 2" to 4" of snow is likely along I-96, with amounts up to 3" to 5" further north. Moments of freezing rain are possible across our southern counties, but any significant icing is unlikely. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for counties along and north of I-96 until 11 a.m. this morning. Cooler air shifts in for Friday and the weekend, bringing additional chances for snow showers and lake effect snow. Snow accumulations for Friday and this weekend will be limited. Temperatures rebound by next week...perhaps into the 50s! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy and breezy with a mix of rain, snow, and some light initial freezing rain this morning. 2" to 4" of accumulation along and either side of the I-96 corridor, but an inch or less across our southern counties. We may see a much as 3" to 5" north of Grand Rapids across our northern counties. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west/northwest at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with diminishing winds. Lows in the lower 20s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered light snow showers possible in the afternoon/evening. Highs around 30. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers. Some minor accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

