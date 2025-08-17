Today's Forecast; Mainly Dry Sunday; Warm and Muggy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: After an active finish to our Saturday, much of Sunday will be dry across West Michigan. Morning cloudiness will give way to increasing amounts of sunshine, with highs in the low-mid 80s. It will remain a bit muggy, but not as sticky as yesterday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday, but much of the day will remain quiet. The potential for a few more rounds of showers and storms will return for Monday and Tuesday, with dry and comfortable conditions returning by mid-week. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Warm and humid with an isolated shower or storm. Highs in the middle-80s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mild. Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few showers and storms possible. Warm and muggy. Highs in the low-80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

