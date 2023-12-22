Today's Forecast: Mainly dry cloudy start with widespread rain later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Lots of cloud cover will stick around today plus our next chance for rain, as a stalled out front remains over the southern Great Lakes. The best chance for showers will occur this evening/night into Saturday morning. Some drizzle or a stray sprinkle is possible Saturday afternoon and Sunday, with more widespread rain on Christmas Day inn the afternoon and the day after Christmas on Tuesday. With warmer temperatures and rain returning, all of the remaining lake effect snow we saw earlier this week will melt! We continue to track a 'green' Christmas this year with highs in the 50s. We may break a few records here and there, but most of our Christmas Day high temperature records are out of reach in the low/mid 60s! Holiday travel conditions should be in good shape across most of the country. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few light showers. The best time frame will be from late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some lingering morning rain showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Total rain accumulations will be on the order of .25" to .50". Highs in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE / SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. It becoming more likely in the evening and overnight hours. Unseasonably warm! Near record high temperatures in some locations. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Still mild. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube