Today's Forecast; Lt. Snow mainly South of Grand Rapids

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Tracking a quiet start to the day, with morning sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness. A winter storm system will track to the south of Michigan today, bringing the potential for lt. snow to the state. Areas south of Grand Rapids will have the best chance of seeing snow, but amounts will be light due to limited moisture. Temperatures will be a few degrees colder than "average", with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. A quiet stretch of weather is ahead, with sunshine and increasing temperatures each day. By early next week, highs will be approaching 60! DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend as well, as we "Spring Ahead" an hour! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Fading sunshine with increasing cloudiness. Lt. snow possible, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cold and quiet with clearing skies. Lows near 20-degrees. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. A bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: N-NW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: *DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Cooler with partial sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s.

