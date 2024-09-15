Today's Forecast: Lots of sun & heat!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The overall pattern over our area isn't going to change much through next week. That means each day will start off comfortably, but then get quite warm in the afternoon. Our high temps the next several days will be in the mid to upper 80s. Luckily, there won't be much in the way of humidity. We'll stay dry the rest of the weekend into most of next week. There still is one computer model that has consistently trying to hint at a few raindrops on possibly Thursday, but that chance is low, so don't bank on it. Basically, it will continue to be warm with quiet weather for the forseeable future. Wildfire smoke has thickened across the Great Lakes region, and will stick with us into Sunday, but should start to thin out into the work week. We may experience a milky white sky, but as long as the smoke stays confined to the upper levels of our atmosphere, we don't anticipate air quality alerts or advisories here at the surface. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to fully clear and comfortable. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Light east wind.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube