Tonight's Forecast: Mainly dry

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Expect it to be dry, and still relatively mild tonight with temps bottoming out in the mid 40s. It'll be quiet to start Thursday but rain will develop around sunset and continue into early Friday. This storm system is our best chance in the extended forecast for a soaking rain across the region to help alleviate the high fire threat and very dry vegetation. By the time it exits on Friday, some spots may see 1"+ of rainfall. Cooler temps will follow for the weekend, which are near average for this time of year in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Saturday may bring another round of light rain showers, but Sunday looks to stay mostly dry.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain lingers into mid-morning. Some afternoon sunshine emerges. Otherwise windy, brisk, and chillier. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1" to 2" possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Decreasing morning clouds. Lots of afternoon sunshine. Highs in the mid 40s.

