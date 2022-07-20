WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A low-pressure system and associated cold front tracks through West Michigan, which is expected to have some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms lingering through the morning. Our forecast models show that many locations will likely get missed by some much-needed rain, so keep the sprinklers running. Wednesday will feature strong wind gusts, generating high wave heights on Lake Michigan. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and HIGH BEACH HAZARD STATEMENTS have been posted. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies settle in for the second half of Wednesday into Thursday, with the small chance of an overnight shower Thursday night into Friday morning. Your work week ends with mostly sunny skies on Friday! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 this week with humidity. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Chance of a morning shower or storm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Strong southwest/west winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts exceeding 30/35. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Chance of stray overnight shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms mostly in the afternoon & evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

