Today's Forecast: Lingering light lake effect with inland sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: After rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow yesterday, precipitation is switching over to only lake effect snow showers this morning as colder air moves in. Temperatures will kick off in the 20s this morning, which could freeze any remaining slush and snow on the roadways. Slick travel conditions are likely through today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain for Oceana and Mason counties until 7 a.m. Friday. Click HERE for more information about the latest alerts. Colder air plunges in today, delivering high temperatures back in the 20s and some lingering lake effect snow showers at the immediate lakeshore. Some sunshine will be possible for communities inland! Your Saturday kicks off with plenty of sunshine before clouds settle in during the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies take over for Sunday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Chance of lake effect snow showers or flurries at the immediate lakeshore. Otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 20s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of a stray rain shower. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain or snow. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Highs near 40 degrees.

