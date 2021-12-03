Today's Forecast: Light wintry mix; otherwise mostly cloudy and colder

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cooler temperatures are back with a few rain and snow showers possible early this morning with a local, slushy, grassy dusting not out of the question. The rest of your Friday looks to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. The next system to affect us comes in Sunday afternoon with rain showers and milder temperatures pushing into the low to mid 40s by evening on brisk southerly flow out ahead of low pressure passing to our northwest. On the backside of this system, we expect lake-effect snow showers on Monday. Light accumulations are expected so keep tabs on the forecast for Monday. Very windy conditions are also anticipated for Monday. The next system arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday with more light snow with possible accumulations.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mainly light morning rain/snow showers. Some patchy freezing drizzle or rain is possible too as early morning temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Light southeast to south winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds west 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast to south winds at 10-20 mph, higher gusts at times.

MONDAY: Cloudy and very windy with lake-effect snow showers likely. Accumulations likely with the main focus along/west of U.S. 131. Temps fall to near 30 degrees. West to northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers developing. Highs in the upper 20s.

