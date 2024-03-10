Today's Forecast: Light snow, windy, and colder

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Clocks have skipped ahead one hour, meaning sunrise time is after 8 A.M., but sunset time is 7:44 P.M. Sunday! With how warm our ground has been, accumulating snow early this morning has been a dusting on grassy surfaces, as well as bridges and overpasses. Watch for slick spots as most roads are untreated and temperatures are in the upper 20s. Snow will wind down through the mid to late morning, but the northwest wind will remain gusty up to 40 mph. This will mean wind chills in the 20s as highs top out around 38 degrees. Bundle up, and don't forget your gloves! Winds wind down tonight as clouds clear. Monday will start chilly but afternoon highs in the 50s will make for a nice rebound from Sunday. We will remain dry and warm through Wednesday before rain chances Thursday and Friday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SUNDAY: A few lake effect flurries possible in the morning, otherwise gradual clearing skies. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 40 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a lighter wind out of the east. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

