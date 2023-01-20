Today's Forecast: Light snow showers as temperatures dip

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Temperatures hang in the lower and middle 30s this morning, helping transition light rain showers into light snow. Some minor snow accumulations are possible today, but as of now only a dusting to an inch are likely, especially north of Grand Rapids. Cloud cover hangs around the region for Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 30s. Looking for more snow? We have great news! There's a chance West Michigan could pick up another 1" to 2" of snow on Sunday, with chances for light snow again this upcoming Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Unfortunately, forecast models are not in agreement completely with the timing and location of snow on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, so stay tuned for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. An inch or so is possible on grassy areas. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, light snow showers taper. Breezy west/northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers likely. Some light accumulations possible around an inch or two. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flurries. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs near 30 degrees.

