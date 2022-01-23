Today's Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories in effect

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Lake enhanced snow showers move through West Michigan this morning, producing slick travel conditions. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Kalamazoo, Allegan, Van Buren, St. Joseph, Cass, and Berrien counties until 9 a.m this morning, where 2 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected. Some locations could see up to 4 inches of snow. Locations near I-96 can expect an additional 1 to 2 inches, and locations north of I-96 will see less than an inch of snow. Temperatures will only climb to about 20 degrees this afternoon, with feels-like temperatures even cooler. Conditions will become drier for the afternoon, but a few lake effect snow flurries are possible. Monday brings a better chance for widespread snow accumulation, where an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall across most of West Michigan. The highest totals look to be along the lakeshore. Travel conditions will be slick for the start of the work week. Stay tuned for updates on snow totals! Bundle up, stay safe and warm.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers through the morning. Light snow North of Grand Rapids, with the heaviest snow mainly near I-94. North/northeast wind at 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper teens to around 20.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow flurries. Lows in the single digits to lower teens.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. An additional 2 to 4 inches possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect snow west of US-131. Highs near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the middle teens.

