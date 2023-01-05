Today's Forecast: Light snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Temperatures gradually continue to get cooler throughout this morning, which will transition precipitation over to light snow through the day and continue into early Friday. Some areas could rack up an inch of snow by Friday morning. Isolated higher amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible, especially west of U.S. 131. Dry weather settles in for Friday afternoon! A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Saturday with more cloud cover anticipated for Sunday. A system will be tracking south of the state on Sunday which could provide a small chance of a wintry mix for our southern communities. However, the majority of West Michigan will stay dry for the entire weekend. Breaks in the clouds are possible on Monday with another round of cloud cover on Tuesday. A short burst of light snow will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures over the next seven days are expected to be near-normal. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: A few snow showers possible with minor accumulations, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle to lower 30s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some lingering light snow showers. Lows around 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Light snow showers possible early in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a passing light snow shower. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow develops overnight. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with some early snow showers otherwise dry. Highs in the lower 30s.

