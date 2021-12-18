Today's Forecast: Light snow; otherwise mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mix of rain, freezing drizzle, and snow showers will continue this morning, as a system builds into West Michigan from the southwest. Precipitation will transition over to all snow by early afternoon. Any accumulations will be minor on Saturday for West Michigan, with the majority of accumulation closer to Metro Detroit. Take it easy while traveling Saturday morning. Roads can be slick! We dry out for Sunday and stay very quiet leading into Christmas week. Temperatures next week stay mostly in the 30s. The next chance for another wintry mix arrives on Christmas Eve, but the system looks to be very weak for now. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers. Minor accumulations expected. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. First official day of winter. Highs in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 30s.

