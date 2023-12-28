Today's Forecast: Light scattered rain showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Keep your rain gear handy the next few days! Scattered showers persist through today and into early Friday while temperatures rise to the lower 40s. We expect around a quarter inch of rainfall in total. Rain clears out just in time for Saturday with high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. The best chance for some snow in West Michigan will be this upcoming Sunday, New Year's Eve, but accumulations don't look significant for travel impacts. Most forecast models suggest one inch of snow at most. Another drier stretch is anticipated for next work week with cooler air dropping in. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with snow shower chances. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

