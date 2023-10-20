Today's Forecast: Light scattered rain and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers will persist this morning. A few scattered showers will continue today, especially for the first part of the day, hopefully staying mainly dry for Friday night football games. Another low drops in for Saturday with more light scattered showers. These systems don't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Rain totals are likely to be .50" to .75" through Saturday midday. Showers begin to wrap up Saturday evening ahead of a sunnier Sunday. Temperatures Sunday evening plummet to near freezing. As the workweek unfolds, temperatures will begin to incrementally warm each day. There are indications that temperatures next week will warm into the low/mid 60s, but more rain is likely as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a shower or two...especially early. Highs in the middle 50s. Breezy too. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mainly dry. Lows in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few light showers likely. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

