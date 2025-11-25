Today's Forecast: Light rain today, winter weather not far behind

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Big changes are brewing in West Michigan's weather this week of Thanksgiving! A system moving in from the southwest brings scattered rain showers throughout Tuesday, becoming more isolated in the afternoon. Colder air arrives with a secondary low early Wednesday morning, with temperatures dropping to the 30s, changing rain to snow and even igniting lake effect snow. Colder air will move into the region later Wednesday into Thanksgiving, with scattered snow showers. Expect slippery travel conditions at times Wednesday afternoon through at least midday Thursday. Accumulations look between 2" and 5", but with strong winds, low visibility and wind chills in the teens, this will be a true taste of Winter weather. There is also the potential for yet another system to bring widespread snow to the region this weekend. Looking ahead into the first week of December; a "colder than average" pattern shift is ahead. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with widespread showers in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Few scattered showers with falling temperatures. Mid 40s falling into the upper 30s by sunrise. Winds pick up out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain turns to snow with falling temperatures and strong winds. Afternoon highs in the middle 30s with a west wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 40. Wind chill in the teens.

THANKSGIVING: Much colder with scattered snow showers, especially near the lakeshore. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Breezy west wind.

FRIDAY: Cold with scattered lake effect snow showers. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Remaining cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-30s

SUNDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

MONDAY: Chance wintry mix. Highs in the mid-30s.

