Today's Forecast: Mainly cloudy with a few drops and flakes

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak clipper will bring a few light rain and snow showers this morning, otherwise cloudy skies. Little/no accumulation expected. We continue to monitor possible flooding as snow keeps melting and ice jams are possible along area rivers this week. A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along the Grand River near Comstock Park until Sunday and A FLOOD WARNING is in effect along Maple River near Maple Rapids until further notice. Click here for river level status. Cloud cover will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, with more sunshine on Friday and through this weekend. As for our winter warmth, there are indications that our temperatures will stay above normal into the first week of February. Stay alert and informed with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers likely in the morning, with a chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southwest/northwest at 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

