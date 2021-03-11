Tonight's Forecast: Mostly clear, falling into lower 20s overnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Thanks to Daylight Saving Time, sunset tonight is at 7:48 p.m. Expect a tranquil but chilly evening and overnight with lows dropping into the lower 20s. Clouds will increase and thicken on Monday and through Monday evening a light rain/freezing rain/snow mix will develop across the region. A light coating of snow less than 1" along with a light glaze of ice is possible by early Tuesday. Any light mixture will be exiting early Tuesday morning. Most of this coming week features seasonable temperatures (for March) with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region next weekend into that following week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast to east winds at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Breezy. East southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30+ mph at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a light wintry mix expected to develop. Minor ice/snow accumulations are not out of the question. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. East winds at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning early. Otherwise, partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s. Northeast to east winds at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs around 50.