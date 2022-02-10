Today's Forecast: Light morning snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A couple of Canadian clipper systems are passing through West Michigan this week with the first last night leading to light snow and light freezing drizzle. This brief wintry mix lead to minor accumulations, with up to an inch of snow. Roads can be slick for this morning’s commute. Light lake effect snow showers take shape today with minor additional snow accumulation near the lake shore. As of now, overnight Thursday into early Friday morning has the best chance of seeing substantial accumulations with 1" to 3" widespread. Higher totals of 2" to 4" will be possible along and northwest of I-96, including Grand Rapids, Fremont, and Big Rapids. Some drizzle or light rain showers may mix in as well by the afternoon. Expect your Friday morning commute to be impacted and Arctic air to plunge into the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures return to the teens this weekend! Light lake effect snow on Saturday with mainly dry conditions during daylight hours on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow moving in. Lows in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Our next clipper system arrives with early morning snow likely (pre-dawn), perhaps mixing with some rain or drizzle in the afternoon. A general 1" to 3" will fall in most spots, but lake enhancement may generate higher amounts north/west of Grand Rapids on the order of about 2" to 4". Highs briefly warmer in the upper 30s, before more reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow possible. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with late evening light snow chances. Highs in the teens.

