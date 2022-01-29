Today's Forecast: Light, isolated snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: It's a bitter cold start to your Saturday, with isolated light snow showers falling along and west of U.S. 131 this morning. High temperatures today only reach the lower 20s! Skies become mostly cloudy this evening as a weak disturbance passes to our north, producing additional light snow showers late tonight and into tomorrow morning. Any snow accumulation will be minor, adding up to an inch or less. Clouds hang around on Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 20s. Looking for a little warm up? Next week high temperatures briefly return to the 30s. We're currently tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a wintry mix to West Michigan. The latest forecast models show this system tracking further southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and more snow, along with minimal rain and ice. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are likely with this passing system.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Light snow flurries. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, with isolated light snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Lows in the single digits to teens.

TOMORROW / SUNDAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube