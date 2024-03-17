Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow with a cold breeze

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Isolated snow showers over West Michigan this morning, but another wave of moisture brings more widespread snow this afternoon as a northwest breeze persists. Highs today will only reach 36 degrees, with wind chills in the 20s. Light accumulations along and west of U.S. 131 are expected Sunday night into Monday, we may see areas along the lakeshore get up to 2", while most inland areas get up to .5". Isolated spots may see up to 4", so watch for slick spots on your Monday morning commute! Most of the snow winds down by noon Monday, but temperatures remain cold in the middle 30s with wind chills again in the 20s. Tuesday we are dry with highs near 40, but 40s and some sunshine returns Wednesday. Astronomical Spring arrives Tuesday night at 11:06 P.M.. It's the precise moment the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It's also the day we gain the most sunlight in a 24 hour period.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance of a few flurries early, and afternoon snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Minimal accumulations in the morning, but up to an inch Sunday afternoon and overnight.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Accumulations up to 2" along the lakeshore and .5" most inland areas. Lows in the middle to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. Some light accumulations likely west of U.S.131 in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube