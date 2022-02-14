Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow, cloudy and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Light snow showers stick around today, mostly along the lake-shore. Snow will move more inland late this morning and dry out by this evening. High temperatures will get back into the lower 20s today. Some back roads and secondary roads can still be slick and icy from the melting snow that froze over, so take it easy traveling! The warm-up continues through Wednesday with temperatures climbing up into the mid to upper 40s. We are monitoring a system arriving Wednesday afternoon with rain. As of now, light rain showers develop Wednesday from northwest to southeast. Rain showers transition over to a wintry mix then snow showers on Thursday. Tough travel conditions and accumulating snow are possible on Thursday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for the latest updates as we get closer.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow moving inland early. Mostly Cloudy and dry in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and dry. Lows in the single digits.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of rain starting in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Rain transitioning to a wintry mix and then to snow. Breezy winds. Falling temperatures through the day dropping from the 40s/30s to the 20s.

