Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Happy Friday! Brisk winds from the southwest are anticipated all day, with accumulating lake effect snow showers. Lake effect snow is likely to continue on Saturday, with dwindling snow showers on Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be near 30 degrees. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Allegan, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa until 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Between Friday to Sunday, we're expecting preliminary snowfall totals to add up between 1 to 3 inches per day. That would add up to about 3 to 6 inches over the three day span, with some isolated spots getting heavier snow, around 8 inches. A few flurries are possible on Monday, with a better opportunity for snow showers on Tuesday and Wednesday next week. High temperatures will only be in the lower 20s next week, with overnight lows in the teens! Looking for information on whether we could see a White Christmas? The latest long-range forecast suggests colder temperatures and the chance of snow before Christmas day. Click here for more on whether we could see a White Christmas! Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates as Christmas gets closer. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Lake effect snow showers and breezy. Accumulation between 1" to 3" likely. Highs in the lower/middle 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Another 1" to 3" likely. Highs near 30 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers diminishing by mid-day. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the middle to lower 20s.

