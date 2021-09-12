Today's Forecast: Isolated showers north of I-96

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A cold front slowly drops south across West Michigan this morning, generating a few showers and perhaps even a storm north of I-96. Additional isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible into Sunday afternoon, although most will remain north of I-96. There will also be a considerable temperature difference from north to south. It's possible areas along and south of I-94 hold solidly in the mid 80s for much of the afternoon while areas near and north of I-96 will hold in the 70s. With the front still in close proximity on Monday, the rain chances continue, but much of the day it won't be raining. The best chance for wet weather will likely come as the cold front passes late Tuesday into early Wednesday. A few dry and quiet days will follow to finish the work week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and more humid with a few showers or a stray storm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Best chance for showers and storms is late day and at night. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few lingering morning showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

