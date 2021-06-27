Today's Forecast: Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A slight chance for isolated showers still exists today, but many more dry hours are anticipated. The best chance to see showers and a few strikes of lightning will be along and south of I-94 this evening. Conditions will be breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. Please use caution along the lakeshore today, as currents will be strong. Scattered showers redevelop for Monday. Showers will be possible every single day of our extended forecast. Please keep in mind as you are out and about this weekend that it takes as little as 6" of moving water to sweep a person or vehicle away. If you see water over a roadway, please seek an alternative route because you don't know how deep the water is, or if the road is still there.

TODAY: Partly sunny with mainly showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

