Today's Forecast: Isolated shower north, clearing skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Strong winds will drive higher waves on Lake Michigan with a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES in effect through Friday. Swimming and boating is not advised. Click here for more. Isolated showers are possible in West Michigan north of I-96 through midday Friday. Otherwise, plan on decreasing cloud cover headed into the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 60s. The better opportunity for scattered rain showers develops Saturday, with scattered showers through the afternoon and evening. Dry and sunny skies for Sunday! High temperatures this weekend will be around 70 degrees. A much quieter forecast is ahead for next week! Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. A spotty shower possible along and north of I-96. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool. Scattered showers, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Highs around 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

