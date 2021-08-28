Today's Forecast: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning, with a much drier afternoon in store. Highs today will top out near 90, but with dew points holding in the mid 70s, our heat index will soar to near 100. A Heat Advisory is posted from 2-8 p.m. Saturday. A strong cold front is expected in the late afternoon on Sunday, arriving from the northwest. That brings a chance for thunderstorms and some of those could be strong. By Monday, dry weather will return with gradually lower dew points. That means it may still feel humid on Monday morning, but by late in the day it'll be much more refreshing. Most of next week looks to stay dry and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Have a wonderful weekend!

TODAY: Heat Advisory 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Highs near 90 with heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100. Spotty shower or storm.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and humid. Lows in the 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and humid. Showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Some could be on the strong side. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and gradually less humid with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

