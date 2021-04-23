Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Not as cold of a start today even despite fairly clear skies, wind out of the south and southwest will keep temperatures from falling below freezing. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s this afternoon with increasing cloud cover. A disturbance will pass just south of the state on Saturday providing the chance for scattered rain showers. The heaviest rain will be around the I-94 corridor. We expect anywhere from .25" to .50" of rain. Locations north of I-96 will see only some light rain will around or less than a tenth of an inch of rain. With the clouds and wet weather, highs will stay in the mid 50s on Saturday with cooler air behind this system keeping temperatures in the lower 50s Sunday. While the weekend is expected to remain chilly, temperatures are expected to skyrocket for a few days next week. Some locations could even flirt with 80° by Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Slight chance of evening/night rain showers. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few light rain showers likely. The steadiest will likely occur from Grand Rapids off to the south/east. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s.

