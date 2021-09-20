Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds continue to increase throughout the day as we lean into rain showers later. This next system arrives by late morning and this afternoon with a chance for scattered showers. A cold front with rain arrives from the west early Tuesday morning and exits early Tuesday afternoon. Humidity will exit behind this cold front leaving more comfortable and cooler conditions. Yet another wave moisture pushes into West Michigan on Thursday and brings more wet weather. Storms are possible but currently nothing looks to be severe. Expect a much cooler pattern in the days ahead with highs in the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

***Fall officially arrives Wednesday September 22 at 3:21 P.M.. It's what we call the autumnal equinox, or fall equinox. Equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. Now on Wednesday, we actually have 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. This is because we measure sunrise from the first part of the sun above the horizon and sunset as the last bit of sun before it dips below the horizon. Additionally, light bends. Those 2 reasons are why we actually get a little more daylight on the equinox

TODAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers developing during the late morning and especially afternoon. Humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and isolated showers. South winds around 10 mph. Lows in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and scattered storms mainly during the morning. Humid early on with highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and more comfortable. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs near 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube