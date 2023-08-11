Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Cloud cover will slowly thicken this morning due to an approaching system today, bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Showers and storms are likely to go in waves through the day, beginning in the late morning / afternoon and lasting through early Saturday morning. We have been placed in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms, with the greatest potential for severe weather in the early afternoon and late evening today. For more information about the severe storm potential today, click here. Cooler and drier air is likely for the weekend, with high temperatures in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Try to get away from the city lights this weekend to grab a peek at the Perseid Meteor showers. They'll be visible above the horizon and should be active throughout the night, both Saturday and Sunday. We'll get a taste of fall on Monday with another round of scattered showers, a few thunderstorms, and highs in the lower 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A chance for a few showers or storms in the morning with the passage of a warm front, otherwise better shower/storms chances arrive this evening/night. Some could be on the strong side with hail and/or wind. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A lingering shower or two possible early, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely, perhaps a thundershower or two. Highs only in the lower/middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower/middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of some showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

