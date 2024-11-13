Today's Forecast: Increasing Clouds with Evening Rain Developing

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A sunny and frosty start will give way to increasing cloudiness as the next system rolls into West Michigan. Temperatures will flirt with 50-degrees this afternoon, which is a couple of degrees above average. Winds will be on the increase this afternoon with rain showers developing by mid/late evening. Widespread rain is likely tonight into Thursday with most areas likely to pick up a half inch or more. Unseasonably warm temperatures will hold through the end of the week and into the weekend, with high temperatures warming back into the 50s. There are finally a few signs of colder air beginning to arrive by the middle of next week, but the overall pattern may keep above average temperatures leading up to Thanksgiving week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds with evening showers developing. Becoming breezy. Highs near 50. Winds east/southeast at 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread rain showers. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds east/southeast at 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: (FIREARM DEER HUNTING OPENING DAY) Sunrise 7:36AM Sunset 5:19PM Mostly cloudy skies, perhaps some breaks in the afternoon of sunshine. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

