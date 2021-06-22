Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with a shower and storm chance

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off Tuesday with clear skies but with the cold air aloft, there will be a fair amount of cloud development this afternoon and the chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms cropping up. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the work week briefly into the mid 80s. Our next best chance of widespread showers/storms occurs on Friday. Just a reminder, summer arrived (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. That means the daylight hours gradually begin to get shorter from now until the winter solstice in December.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with highs near 70. Chance of afternoon scattered storms & showers. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. West winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. An afternoon sprinkle/shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Isolated showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

