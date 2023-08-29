Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds with a few scattered showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Plan on a cool and dry early morning in West Michigan as temperatures kick off in the middle 50s. Cloud cover begins to bulk up throughout the morning ahead of showers and storm chances. Rain is likely to develop by the late morning/ early afternoon with a passing weak cold front. Severe weather is NOT expected with Tuesday’s storms! Once the cold front passes, strong winds from the northwest will develop. This could generate wave heights up to 5 feet in Lake Michigan as a small craft advisory will be in place until Wednesday morning. The cold front will also reinforce cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures only in the lower 70s! Don't worry though warmer air will return before the weekend. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Friday, bringing 80s back for Labor Day weekend! Dew points will be mild and comfortable through this week, as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather not expected. Highs in the low/middle 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Breezy along the lake shore with 3 to 5 foot waves.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

