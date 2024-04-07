Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, showers this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Sunday! We will start today similar to Saturday, with clear skies and cooler temps, but afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s as clouds gradually increase during the day. Rain will hold off until the evening hours, but a southeast breeze will persist all day with gusts to 25 mph. Total accumulations for rain overnight won't surpass a quarter of an inch. We will be dry by sunrise Monday, making for a great day for the Solar Eclipse! Highs next week will stay mild as rain chances increase again Tuesday through the end of the week.

Don't forget...the SOLAR ECLIPSE occurs on Monday! We will be dry by sunrise, with mostly sunny to fully clear skies during the day! Winds will be a little breezy our of the west/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Grand Rapids will see 94 percent of totality, meaning 94 percent of the Sun will be covered by the Moon. This will occur from about 3:05 to 3:15 Monday afternoon. Our team of meteorologists will have tips and information all week ahead of the solar eclipse. Click here for everything you need to know.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds increase in the afternoon with the chance of evening / overnight rain showers. Wind southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 25.

TONIGHT: Lows in the lower 40s with scattered light showers. Breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY/ECLIPSE DAY: Dry day with mostly sunny to fully clear skies for Solar Eclipse viewing. Highs in the upper 60s near 70. West/southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

