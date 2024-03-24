Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, light snow late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Cloud cover gradually increases today due to an approaching system from our west. A stray snow shower will be possible along and north of I-96 on Sunday evening, but it will be light, while the majority of our area remains dry. During the daytime hours of Monday. We can't rule out a stray sprinkle under mostly cloudy skies, but most will remain dry until the evening hours as temperatures jump back into the middle to upper 50s. Scattered rain showers build in Monday evening, lasting overnight. We will have some dry moments Tuesday, but scattered showers and storms are likely with a second wave of moisture in the afternoon. There is a threat for general thunderstorms here, while the severe weather threat just misses us to the south. High temperatures Tuesday will be near 60 degrees with a strong south wind. Slightly cooler air settles in for Wednesday. A stray flurry is possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the day will see a slow decrease in cloud cover. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Isolated snow shower possible late along and north of I-96. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

TONIGHT: Isolated snow shower north of I-96 before midnight, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds east to southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Rain develops in the evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A stray flurry possible in the morning. Otherwise, decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

