Tonight's Forecast: Snow north, spotty wintry mix elsewhere

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: A light wintry mix will develop over the next several hours. It will slowly trend north through midnight and be gone well before the Tuesday morning commute. A light coating of snow of one inch or less can be expected well north of Grand Rapids. Most of this coming week features seasonable temperatures with highs mostly in the 40s and lows mostly in the upper 20s. A better surge of warmth appears to be on track to build into the region next weekend into the following week!

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a spotty light wintry mix. Snow showers north. Up to 1" or so of snow well north of I-96. Lows near 30 degrees. East winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Any light wintry mix exits early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and cool. A touch of afternoon sun is possible. Highs in the middle 40s. East to northwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice! Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and wintry mix chances mainly along and south of I-96. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Highs in the middle 40s.