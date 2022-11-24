Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds & evening chances for rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Thanksgiving! This morning will start off chilly. Patchy fog will also be possible, so take your time traveling! Remember to take it slow on the roads this morning as overnight temperatures were near freezing, some of the melted snow could have frozen over leaving black ice. A cold front slides across the state today, providing a few showers later in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers are expected to hang around through tonight, lasting into early Black Friday. Drier air is likely to provide some sunshine for the second half of Black Friday, perfect for some shopping! All-in-all, your Thanksgiving travel conditions look to be in good shape, including much of the United States! A few clouds are possible on Saturday, with a better opportunity for widespread rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. A few wet snowflakes could mix in north of Grand Rapids, but this event will mainly be rain. High temperatures this upcoming weekend will be in the 40s. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY/THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of evening light rain showers or drizzle. Highs near 50 degrees. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few chances for sprinkles or isolated showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Chance of a few light rain showers or drizzle in the morning. Afternoon sunshine likely. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Clouds thicken late. Chance of showers after Midnight. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Some snow mixing in is possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with night rain showers building in. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

