Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, breezy and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Clouds will be increasing through the day, but we'll see the warmest temperatures of the work week with highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds begin picking up tonight ahead of a strong storm system arriving Wednesday. The system will dive in from the northwest tomorrow, bringing an Arctic blast of air with it. Several inches of snow will be possible from Wednesday into Thursday morning...especially from Grand Rapids north and west. Lake effect snow showers may continue to bring additional accumulations from Thursday into Friday. The heaviest accumulations will be along/west of U.S. 131. WINTER STORM WARNINGS have been posted from 4 A.M. Wednesday through 7 A.M. Thursday for Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana Counties. We expect about 3" to 6" with locally higher amounts possible into Thursday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for the same time for Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Barry, Ionia, Montcalm, and Mecosta Counties with about 2" to 4" possible there. Very strong winds will reduced visibilities at times to white-out conditions and drive wind chills to around zero. Please be safe.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing afternoon clouds. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with snow developing. Lows around 30. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts 35/40.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow likely, windy conditions, and arctic air arriving through the day. High temperatures in the lower 30s early, then dropping through the day. Wind chills around zero, accumulating lake-effect snow likely with the highest totals occurring along/west of U.S. 131. Blowing and drifting with near white-out conditions in the strongest, most persistent bands. Winds west-northwest at about 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 40/45 mph...near 50 at the immediate lakeshore.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Additional accumulations possible along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the teens and lower 20s.

