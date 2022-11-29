Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will start with some sunshine, but clouds will continue to increase through the afternoon with a breezy southeast wind pushing temps into the lower 50s before a strong cold front moves through with rain this evening. Our warmest temperatures on Wednesday will occur around or after midnight in the lower 50s, before falling into the 30s during the daytime hours behind a strong cold front. Any rain will transition to snow showers, but accumulations would be minor if we see them at all. Travel conditions are likely to be slick late in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning as temperatures fall below freezing and light lake effect snow showers are possible. Conditions warm back to the 40s by the end of the week, with partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with evening rain showers developing. Becoming breezy too. Highs rise to the lower 50s by mid/late evening. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers transitioning to light snow showers as temperatures gradually drop. Little to no snow accumulation. Our warmest temperatures will occur around/after midnight in the lower 50s, then fall into the 30s the remainder of the day. Wind gusts around 40/45 mph.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and flakes, otherwise afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

