Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and winds with rain later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A mostly clear and frosty start to your day; otherwise clouds expected to increase through the afternoon as a system moves closer. Rain develops this afternoon, lasting through the night and evening. Rain eventually comes to a close in the late afternoon on Wednesday. On top of the rain, the winds will be howling! Strong wind gusts pick up late this evening and all day Wednesday, potentially exceeding 35 mph. Missing true winter weather? The end of this week bring you joy! A system is anticipated to bring rain showers to kick off the day on Thursday. Rain will transition over to snow by Thursday afternoon / night, turning over to lake effect snow on Friday. High temperatures by the end of the week will only be in the middle 20s! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon. Highs near 50 degrees. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers transitioning into snow. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a chance for lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

