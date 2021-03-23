Tonight's Forecast: Showers Arrive

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Rain chances arrive this evening and continue through tomorrow morning but most of what we see will be just scattered showers. Tomorrow is still a mild day with temps well into the 60s. The wind will pick up out of the southwest and some gusts will climb into the 30-40 mph range. After a quiet start to Thursday, rain will develop late in the day and continue into early Friday. In fact, this storm system is our best chance in the extended forecast for a soaking rain across the region. Cooler temps will follow for the weekend, and by cooler we mean, average (upper 40s to near 50).

One important note for today, and likely tomorrow as well --- We remain in a high fire threat area, so please be careful when burning or starting campfires as the vegetation is very dry.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low in the middle 50s. Southeast winds at 10 to15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers possible, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s (much cooler at the lakeshore). Brisk south/southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing during the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain lingering through the morning hours, otherwise mostly cloudy. Very windy and cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Increasing afternoon clouds with a chance for showers late. Highs in the lower 50s.

