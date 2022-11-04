Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of showers this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Communities around West Michigan will be waking up to another morning of warm temperatures. Thicker cloud cover is expected today associated with the arrival of our next weather system. A few showers are possible late in the day, however the better chance for widespread rain occurs on Saturday as a cold front slides across the state. As this deepening low pressure system approaches, look for the winds to ramp up significantly. Saturday's wind gusts could exceed 50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for counties in our viewing area from Saturday morning at 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. Showers come to a close Saturday evening, with sunshine returning for Sunday! Sunshine and highs in the upper 50s are in store for Monday and Tuesday. If you have been enjoying this heat, you'll love the extended outlook! Into the middle of next week, our 7-day forecast features above average temperatures in the 60s. Stay tuned with FOX 17 by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of stray showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, chances of a few showers. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Rain accumulation between .25" to .50" is likely. Highs in the middle 60s. Winds increase significantly with gusts of 50 to 55 mph possible. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued from 8 A.M to 8 P.M. Saturday.

SUNDAY: EASTERN STANDARD TIME returns. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

