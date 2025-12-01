Today's Forecast; Icy and Cold Start; More Snow on the way

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is waking up to a cold and icy morning. We are getting a break from the snow for the morning commute following a widespread round of 6 to 12 inches of snow that fell this weekend. Some area roads could remain snow-covered and slippery. With temperatures dropping into the teens, expect an icy start to the day. Another system is on the horizon for today and tonight. Widespread light snow is likely, but a bulls-eye of very heavy snow will target several lakeshore counties. A WINTER STORM WARNING begins at Noon today for Muskegon, Oceana and Mason Counties where some locations could pick up an additional foot snow from the time it begins around Noon today through Tuesday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ottawa and Newaygo Counties for upwards of an additional 6-inches of new snow during that same time period; which could create travel disruptions. The overall pattern remains unseasonably cold and active, with several periods of snow on the horizon over the next several days.

TODAY: Cold and icy morning. Lt. snow developing midday. Snow will be much heavier in Muskegon, Oceana and Mason Counties where a WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from Noon today through Tuesday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for that same time period for Ottawa and Newaygo Counties. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread heavy snow in areas to the NW of Grand Rapids: NW Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana, Mason, and Newaygo Counties. Lows: in the upper teens

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Any lingering snow ends early. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder with snow showers. Highs in the low-20s

FRIDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Chance snow. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube