Today's Forecast: Humid with partly cloudy skies

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Skies remain partly cloudy this morning with patchy fog possible. The humidity slowly climbs this week, becoming more noticeable today into Wednesday. By midweek there may be enough moisture that a few late day showers or storms will build with daytime heating. It's important to note that most of the time it will not be raining. Currently, nothing looks to be severe. Expect middle 80s for much of the mid to late week time frame.

TODAY: Patchy fog possible early on; otherwise partly cloudy with a touch of humidity. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Southeast to south winds at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with a chance for a late day shower or storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered shower and storms chances. Humid with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with decreasing humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

